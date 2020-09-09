ALBANY -- “Making the best better” is the 4-H motto, and during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is making the best out of bad circumstances for students to continue participating in 4-H activities.
Dougherty County 4-H held a 10-week online session last school year after schools canceled on-campus instruction and is set to soon kick off a fall program of YouTube content. It also held interactive online sessions during the worst of the pandemic. After schools closed, club meetings continued in a virtual format.
The activities help students who have been away from their school peers and other young people, 4-H officials say.
“I think it gives them a way to participate in things that are outside of school,” Jazmin Thomas, youth development agent for Dougherty County 4-H, said. “It gives them a way to socialize with kids that aren’t necessarily at their school. It gives them the opportunity to interact with other people.”
About 1,300 students in the county enrolled in 4-H for the 2019-2020 school year in grades 4-12. This year, enrollment also is open to students in grades 1-3 through the club’s Cloverleaf program.
“Kids will learn things like arts and crafts, science-related and computer-type things,” Thomas said. “In the middle schools and high schools, we focus on leadership, team-building and civic engagement, and, of course, college preparedness.”
While Dougherty County is not as farm-focused as some of its neighboring counties, agriculture is included in some of the curriculum, with agri-science taught as part of science lessons. Instruction for fifth-graders, for example, includes an animal classification section.
Registration for the fall is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DoughertyCounty4H. Parents and students also can call (229) 436-7216 or email Thomas at jazminthomas@uga.edu.
“Parents can be put on our list serve and know when we have in-person events, virtual programs,” Thomas said. “The first virtual 4-H seminar will kick off on Sept. 21.”
Initial fall programs include recorded sessions that will be available bi-weekly though the Dougherty County 4-H Facebook and YouTube pages.
“These virtual programs will go on as long as needed,” Thomas said. “It will depend on when we are able to go back into schools. We’re doing virtual programming now, but we’re looking forward to doing face-to-face programming in October.”
