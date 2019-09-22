ALBANY — Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy is scheduled to represent the county and the state of Georgia at the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Leadership Conference.
The conference is scheduled Tuesday-Thursday in New Orleans. McCoy, one of two representatives from Georgia to attend, will receive a scholarship to cover travel and lodging provided by the Walmart Foundation.
Albany and Dougherty County are among several cities and counties in Georgia set to receive a portion of the $64.9 million grant, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant is designed to help cities, counties and states recover from presidentially-declared disasters, especially in low-income areas, and assist the affected areas in rebuilding and recovering.
The special appropriation provides funds to the most impacted and distressed areas for disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure, housing and economic revitalization. Funding for Albany and Dougherty County includes damage suffered from severe weather events over the last two years.
“I am humbled by this opportunity and will represent our community and organization well,” McCoy said. “We are fortunate to receive this type of funding to further assist our city and county in the recovery of the natural disasters of 2017.”
The conference is dedicated to assisting strategic leaders in reducing the time from disaster to recovery. With a diverse audience of grantees in different stages of their grant, the course curriculum and training agenda include topics such as leadership and decision-making in disaster recovery, the anatomy of a disaster and recovery, options on building a recovery strategy, organizational effectiveness in disaster recovery, action planning and amendments, and developing a mitigation strategy.
At the end of the conference, attendees will be required to take a final examination of the materials covered in the three-day duration. Upon successful completion of the examination, attendees will receive a CDBG-DR graduation certificate.
For more information about the CDBG-DR grant, visit hudexchange.info/programs/cdbgdr/.