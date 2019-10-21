ALBANY — Citing the health benefits of exercise provided by South Georgia Rails to Trails, the Dougherty County Board of Health voted Monday to support the project, which is part of a city/countywide trail system in Albany and Dougherty County, with in-kind support and with a $500 donation from The Friends of Southwest Georgia Public Health.
“The benefits of exercise are just enormous,” Board Chairman Dr. Bernard Scoggins said.
Scoggins said people walking the miles of trails that will ultimately stretch from Sasser to Radium Springs could see benefits that range from lower mortality risk to reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee, who is an advocate of the trail system, presented an overview and update of the project to the board of health.
“South Georgia Rails to Trails has been going on for around five years,” he said.
The county attorney explained how Lee, Terrell and Dougherty counties all are undertaking phases of the project. Dougherty County’s component has multiple connectors, linking Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and its environs, Tift Park, Albany State University, Radium Springs and Chehaw.
“We are the only community of any size in the state that doesn’t have a multi-use trail system,” Lee said.
The concrete trails will be for such activities as walking, running, biking, dog-walking and hiking, he said.
Lee emphasized that the nature trails will help boost health, economic development and sociability.
While accepting the donation from The Friends of Southwest Georgia Public Health, the health district’s nonprofit organization, Lee said it would be used for maintenance of the trails.
He also said funds would be needed in the future to help market the trails.
“This donation is just a drop in the bucket, but we’d like to emphasize we are behind Rails to Trails,” Scoggins said.
Board member Russell Gray proposed the board provide an “in-kind” donation for the trails project as well by providing educational material publicizing the health benefits of walking.