ALBANY – Dougherty County will celebrate National County Government Month during the month of April to showcase how the county achieves healthy, safe and vibrant communities. The theme for this year’s celebration of NCGM in Dougherty County is “Get to Know Your County Departments,” where each department of Dougherty County government will be highlighted throughout the month.
New to this year’s NCGM celebration is the National Association of Counties “I Love My County Because” art contest. This is an opportunity for children and young adults ages 18 and under to create artwork during NCGM for NACo’s 2021-2022 “Counties Matter” calendar. Winning artwork will be featured in an 18-month NACo calendar, which will be distributed to NACo members nationwide.
Winners also will be announced in County News with their artwork displayed at NACo’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. For a full listing of eligibility and criteria for the art contest, visit naco.org/ncgm.
“Dougherty County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” Dougherty County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Cohilas said in a news release. “Our efforts combined with efforts of counties across the country are helping American communities respond to the needs in our communities, and I encourage all county residents to participate in NCGM and learn more about Dougherty County and the services we offer.”
Dougherty Administrator Mike McCoy praised the county's employees for the services they provide to the community.
“Our county employees work hard each day to provide top-notch services to the citizens of Dougherty County,” McCoy said. “We are pleased to use this month to be able to highlight the efforts of our county departments and the hard-working staff who are dedicated to our county’s needs.”
For highlights of various aspects of county departments, check out the Dougherty County social media pages each day for an inside look, including facebook.com/dougherty.ga.us, twitter.com/1doughertycoga, and Instagram.com/1doughertycoga.
