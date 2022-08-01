Dougherty County Commission advances sales tax issue, awaits Albany response

The Dougherty County Judicial Building, along with the county's jail, health department and Government Center are the four projects identified as essential services under Level 1 for a 1% sales tax referendum that will go before county voters in the fall.
ALBANY – The ball is back in the city of Albany’s court on a penny sales tax issue after the Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement that would place the question on the November ballot.
The county and city have thus far failed to come to an agreement on the split of the anticipated $100 million in SPLOST 8 proceeds, and county officials say the clock is ticking on having the Albany/Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections approve and submit the referendum question to the Georgia Secretary of State. There is an Aug. 12 deadline for sending the referendum language to the state for inclusion on the November general election ballot.
Voters must approve the referendum for the six-year sales tax to be extended.
If the city and county fail to reach a consensus on the intergovernmental agreement, the referendum can go forward, but only for a five-year period and the amount would be capped, whereas with an agreement it would be collected for six years, even if the $100 million in anticipated revenue is exceeded.
During negotiations, the city has requested that it receive 70 percent of the proceeds, citing its need for money to fund the stormwater/sewage separation project for the aging sewer system, instead of the 64 percent share it received in the past through the special sales tax.
“The county has complied with the law,” County Administrator Michael McCoy told commissioners. “The county has negotiated with the city and continues to negotiate. We have not reached an agreement, but the county is the body that is responsible to file (paperwork).
“If you approve this today, the city will have time to react, and hopefully they will approve it.”
If the city fails to agree, the county has two options, according to McCoy. The first is to scale back the $100 million to a maximum of $83 million over a five-year period, based on the 36-64 split, with the city receiving $53 million and the county getting $30 million.
The second option is for the county to receive the funding for all of its Level 1 projects and 20 percent of funding for Level 2 requests off the top and split the remainder with the city, as is allowed by law, McCoy said. Under that scenario, the county would receive $37 million, or 44 percent of total collections, with the city’s portion coming to 46 million.
The law gives greater weight to county Level 1 obligations, including courts and jails, because those are necessary government functions, the administrator said during an interview following the meeting. If the county’s share of the sales tax were to be reduced, the county is still required to perform those functions and would likely end up raising property taxes, which would impact property owners throughout the county.
The county’s Level 1 projects are $2 million for jail improvements and equipment, $1.78 million for the Judicial Building, $1.2 million for improvements at the Dougherty County Health Department and $711,000 for improvements at the Government Center, of which it shares ownership with the city and pays half of maintenance costs.
“The legislature in the state realizes the Tier 1 projects are more important,” County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. “That’s not me saying that, that’s the state saying that. That’s why they get funded off the top.
“In addition to the 70-30 split, (city officials) want us to give them the first $20 million off the top like it’s a Tier 1 project. I understand that (sewer) project is important, but I don’t think it’s more important than the court system. I get it. I empathize with my colleagues at the city who are dealing with this.”
Commissioner Gloria Gaines requested that McCoy and Albany City Manager Steven Carter make another attempt at reaching a compromise deal.
If such a deal were reached ahead of the Election Board’s Tuesday meeting, the language could be changed to reflect that development, she was told.
The process this year is no more adversarial than in previous negotiations, former County Attorney Spencer Lee, who is providing consulting services on the sales tax issue, said in response to another comment from Gaines.
“It comes down to we just need to get this done for our citizens,” Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “At the same time, the city needs to know what time it is. Everybody’s going to lose, but the biggest losers are going to the citizens of Albany and Dougherty County.
“It seems they’re trying to play a game of chicken and see which one blinks first. It may come a time we need to move forward. We can’t sit here and do nothing.”
