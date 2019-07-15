Dougherty County Commission announces proposed property tax increase

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission tentatively approved on Monday in a 5-1 vote a measure to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by .59 percent over the rollback millage rate for the countywide district.
Commissioners also announced their intention, also by a 5-1 vote, to increase the property taxes they will levy this year by .13 percent over the rollback millage rate for the special services district in the unincorporated part of Dougherty County.
District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines was the dissenter on both measures. District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones was absent.
If formally approved, the action keeps the millage rates at 15.569 and 9.173 for the countywide district and special services digest, respectively, unchanged from the previous year.
While the rates are unchanged, the county is still expected to advertise a tax increase.
"The valuation of the taxable real property in Dougherty County has increased due to reassessments," officials said in a statement about the increase. "Because of the increase, the County Commission is required by state law to advertise it as a 'tax increase,' even when the millage rate is the same.
"If your property value is the same as last year, the amount of taxes you pay will remain the same."
Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicates there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred.
Before the commission finalizes the tentative budget and sets a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the citizens an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens may attend public hearings on the proposed tax increase. The hearings will be held at the Albany, Dougherty County Government Center at 222 Pine Ave. at 10 a.m. July 29 in Room 120, at 6 p.m. on July 29 in Room 100 and at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 in Room 100.
The tentative increase resulting from the 15.569 millage rate comes out to .092 mills for the countywide district. For the special services district, the increase comes out to .012 mills.
The proposed rollback rate for the countywide district is 15.477, and 9.161 for the special services district.
The commisson also approved the following unanimously:
— A resolution providing for the acceptance of the bid for perimeter fencing for the Radium Springs greenspace from Dixie Fence & Kennel Inc. in Douglas in the amount of $53,125;
— A resolution providing for the acceptance of a change order for the west parking deck for Facilities Management from Metro Waterproofing Inc. in Scottdale in the amount of $197,811. This change order will apply an upper level traffic coating system in the west deck;
— A resolution providing for the approval of a Tetra Tech task order for preparation of 2018 Hurricane Michael Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant Program applications in an amount not to exceed $48,021;
— A resolution declaring listed vehicles and equipment as surplus and authorizing the sale of the same via an online auction at www.govdeals.com or Big Truck Bid LLC, or disposal by appropriate means;
— An application for a one-day alcoholic beverages license for Rose Palazzolo for a South Georgia Council Boys Scouts of America fundraiser at Potters Community Center on Oct. 22;
— Thelma Adams-Johnson and Larry Thomas for reappointment to the Albany-Dougherty Land Bank Board. These are two county appointments with a two-year term ending July 31, 2021;
— Norma Kay Gaines Heath and Henry Mathis for reappointment to the Department of Family and Children Services board. These are two appointments with a five-year term ending June 30, 2024;
— Reappointment of Chris Hatcher and District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson to the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission board. Both are appointments with a two-year term ending June 30, 2021.