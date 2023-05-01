Dougherty County Commission approves $1 million for Putney Community Center

ALBANY – The Dougherty County Commission approved funding on Monday for a new community center in the Putney community, giving the go-ahead for the estimated $983,000 project but without a weather safe room that could have more than doubled the price tag.
Commissioners also approved $93,000 in associated architectural and engineering fees for work by Maschke Associates of Albany and $30,000 per year to cover maintenance and other costs for the building.
The center is needed in the Putney community, Commissioner Anthony Jones told The Herald. A building used for years was demolished, leaving area residents with nowhere to hold meetings and other functions.
“They need somewhere for the neighborhood watch to meet,” said Jones, whose District 6 includes Putney.
The center will be a basic building with a basic kitchen.
“It’s a catering kitchen, not a commercial kitchen,” Maschke said. “They can bring food in. They can warm it, maintain it. It’s an important distinction; if it was commercial it would require special fire protection.”
During a Recreation Committee meeting last week during which the project was discussed, Maschke said the design will require minimal maintenance costs.
During an April 12 meeting, commissioners were unable to reach agreement on including a safe room, rated to withstand F5 tornado winds of up to 250 miles per hour.
With associated equipment, including a generator, including the safe room would have brought the estimated cost to $2,344,910.
The community center will be funded using special-purpose local-option sales tax funds.