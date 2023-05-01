Dougherty County Commission approves $1 million for Putney Community Center

Dougherty County Commissioners Victor Edwards, left, and Clinton Johnson have a discussion prior to Monday's commission meeting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – The Dougherty County Commission approved funding on Monday for a new community center in the Putney community, giving the go-ahead for the estimated $983,000 project but without a weather safe room that could have more than doubled the price tag.

Commissioners also approved $93,000 in associated architectural and engineering fees for work by Maschke Associates of Albany and $30,000 per year to cover maintenance and other costs for the building.

