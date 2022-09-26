Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson, left, and Frederick Williams, chairman of the Albany/Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections, address Dougherty County commissioners Monday.
ALBANY — Security concerns were among the reasons for the request for using the Albany Civic Center for early voting, but the site also will keep voters cool or warm, depending on the weather, and dry while they wait in line.
The Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved funding half of the $27,140 cost, with the other half to come from the city of Albany.
“It’s a safer location and accessible to all people,” Frederick Williams, chair of the Dougherty County Board of Elections, told commissioners.
Early voting for the primary election and past elections has been held at the RiverFront Resource Center on Pine Avenue, but Williams said that space is cramped and that the area is harder to control in terms of making sure that voters are not interfered with within the 150-foot radius of the polling location.
“One of the (issues) is too many special-interest groups have access to the polls,” he said. “We find it very hard to enforce the 150-foot radius. When these special-interest groups come, it really creates chaos.
“We were not just looking at did they (voters) fit in” the space. “We had some other things happening that we were hoping to avoid.”
The $27,570 cost includes money for four security officers to be on the site.
With the county owning the Riverfront Resource Center, Commissioner Russell Gray said he had a hard time justifying the expense.
“(That’s) almost $30,000 to rent the Civic Center vs. free, in as much as we raised taxes and we got a lot of criticism over this,” he said. “It seems logical to utilize the three meeting rooms that are less than a quarter-mile away, really.”
Members of the Elections Board say they anticipate a large voter turnout for the election, Williams responded, and are looking to avoid a repeat of the long lines that were the case for some previous elections.
“After 2020 and 2021, I don’t feel it is safe,” he said. “We had a lot of seniors waiting outside.”
Other commissioners supported the idea. The site should give people “peace of mind” while voting, Commissioner Victor Edwards said.
“I just want to commend you for being proactive and looking out for keeping people safe,” he said.
Commissioner Anthony Jones and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas echoed that sentiment. Ensuring that voters don’t wait an excessive amount of time outside is part of the services that government should provide in 2022, Jones said.
“I would like to commend your office during some of the craziest political times we have seen,” Cohilas said. “It just seems to me people have become more volatile in how they express political opinions. I think it is worth providing the extra security.”
Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson, answering a question from Commissioner Gloria Gaines, said no security issues had been identified in relation to the 26 polling precincts that will be open for the Nov. 8 election.
Nickerson said the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is consulted ahead of elections and officers stop by polling locations throughout the day.
