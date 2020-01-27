Dougherty County Commission approves $351,100 parking lot project at Northwest Library

ALBANY — Dougherty County unveiled its newly renovated library and event center in November, but the latter will not be available for rental to the public until a new parking area is completed.
On Monday, Dougherty County Commission approved the funds for the parking lot project.
Commissioners approved a $351,103 contract with HTS Construction of Albany for the parking area on the east side of the building adjacent to the event center. The funds will come from special purpose local option sales tax funds.
The Northwest Library on Dawson Road, the busiest of the county’s library facilities, last year added 11,000 square feet of usable space, including the event center, a creative space with 3D printer, training room and expanded genealogy center.
The renovations were made possible by a $2 million allocation in the FY 2017 state capital outlay budget.
The genealogy room allows for a more convenient location at the Northwest Library location. It had been housed at the Central Library location downtown, but had to be split into two sections on different floors.
The teen makerspace offers an area for teenagers to socialize, collaborate with other creative people, and offers computers, technology, 3D printing and other creative activities.
In the training room, library patrons can make use of a podium, microphones, PowerPoint equipment and free Wi-Fi during library hours.
The event center will be available for rental by the public once parking is completed.
The additional space brings the total square footage in use to 28,000.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
♦ Approved the purchase of 10 Motorola portable radios for the Dougherty County EMS Department at a cost of $38,974. The commission also approved the purchase of two Zoll cardiac monitors for the department at a cost of $63,614.
♦ Established qualifying fees for qualifying for offices in the 2020 election. State law sets qualifying fees at 3 percent of the salary paid to office holders.
♦ Approved funding in the amount of $71,737 for rehabilitation of a railroad crossing on Eight Mile Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.