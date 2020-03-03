ALBANY -- With approval from the third of three local governments, legislation reauthorizing Chehaw Park’s governing authority can move forward.
The Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved the proposal for the Chehaw Park Authority that would allow commissioners to appoint a member to that body.
The Lee County Commission approved the measure in February after earlier failing to bring it up for a vote at a prior meeting. The Albany City Commission also approved the resolution in February by a 4-3 vote.
“It’s a community asset,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said during a Tuesday telephone interview. “I think these artificial barriers that exist between the city and county are just that.
“It’s a county asset, just as much as it is a city asset. It’s a community asset that drives a lot of dollars to the community. That’s important for the city and the county."
The Georgia General Assembly needs to approve the local legislation for the authority during the session that is now under way to avoid a lapse in the authorization.
Tuesday’s vote clears the way to present the document to state legislators so that they can move it forward for a vote on the resolution that would extend the life of the authority for an additional 10 years.
Having a member on the authority does not obligate the county to help fund park operations, said Cohilas, who was one of six commissioners who voted in favor of the resolution. Commissioner Gloria Gaines cast the sole vote in opposition.
Under the structure of the authority contained in the the resolution, the city manager will be an authority member and the City Commission will have six appointments to the nine-member board. Dougherty County and Lee County each would make one appointment.
One additional benefit is that adding members from other governments will bring them closer together, Cohilas said.
During a work session last week, Dougherty County Commissioner Victor Edwards said that he thinks the county will one day be on the hook to fund Chehaw operations.
In the past, the county has aided Chehaw by funding capital projects through the 1 percent special-purpose local-option sales tax but has not contributed funds for operating the park.
Edwards said during a telephone interview Tuesday that he does not believe Chehaw ever will be self-sustaining and will need help from local government to continue operations.
“I wanted to support the chairman,” he said. “I supported (Commissioner) Russell Gray. I’m in favor of Chehaw based on what it does for the city and county.
“It’s good for the community. People go out there. I just don’t think we have the attractions to bring in these 14 surrounding counties.”
Having representation on the Chehaw Authority also should benefit the county, although the city, with seven members, always will be able to outvote the counties, Edwards said.
