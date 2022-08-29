Robert Lewis, left, with wife Mary, stands outside the Government Center after leaving a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting. Robert Lewis spoke against a tax increase during a public hearing, citing the impact on senior citizens.
ALBANY – It’s official; taxes are going up for property owners across the county with the Dougherty County Commission’s approval on Monday of a higher millage rate.
Prior to the 4-3 vote commissioners heard from two county residents, including the Rev. Robert Lewis. The minister asked that the commission establish a review board to examine the budget and possibly make recommendations on spending.
The tax increase will be a burden on senior citizens, he said.
“We’re concerned about the taxes,” Lewis said. “I think there ought to be a citizen’s oversight committee and an audit to examine the status that is bringing about this need that seems to be in the mode of crisis action.
“Right now, to approve this without having citizen’s input, without the audit, I think is concerning.”
Lewis was one of a handful of individuals who showed up for three public hearings required before the adoption of a tax increase. The new tax rate is expected to increase the amount of taxes by $12 per month on property valued at $100,000.
The county’s 2022-2023 budget for the general fund budget, which covers day-to-day operations and expenses, initially was $0.3 million less, at $58.6 million, than last year’s spending plan of $58.9 million.
However, the implementation of a pay study that increased salaries for nearly all employees and also includes a $1,000 lump-sum payment at the end of the year added $3 million to the final price tag.
“I would like to look at the forming of it, of a citizen’s committee,” Commissioner Victor Edwards, who along with Commissioners Gloria Gaines and Clinton Johnson voted against increasing the millage rate, said. “I think it is something worth looking at, what it would look like.”
One item that did not have any impact on the budget was salaries for commission members.
“Commissioners make $1,000 (per month) and has not changed in 27 years,” Edwards said.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who was supported in approval of the general fund millage rate of 19.069 mills by Commissioners Russell Gray, Anthony Jones and Ed Newsome, also indicated he is receptive to Lewis’ suggestion.
“I think we are always looking at ways to be more transparent,” he said. “I always say this is your government, it is available to you. I appreciate when people take the time off to come down and address the commission.”
After several meetings during which the issue was discussed, the board had no discussion before the final vote.
The commission’s financial advisor initially recommended a 4.5-mill increase, but also said that a 3.5-mill hike would work and, if financial conditions improve, the extra mill may not be necessary down the road.
During an earlier meeting, Johnson said that his preference was to rip the Band-aid off all at one time with the larger number of 4.5 mills rather than piecemeal.
The issue of increasing taxes was not a surprise, Jones said during remarks closing the meeting, as the county was notified in 2017 that the day was coming.
“We’re here in 2022,” he said. “They said between 2022 and 2023 was when the wheel was going to come off. We may not have communicated that as well to the citizens as we should have. An increase in the millage rate is always a painful subject. What we did today is not going to be popular with a lot of folks.”
The increase was necessary to provide quality services, including ambulance and fire service, the commissioner said.
“Some say 'trim the fat,'” Johnson said. “I say to you that we’re 130 employees short. Where are we going to trim the fat? The commission has been good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.
“We’re one of a very few counties that is debt-free; we don’t owe anybody a dime. You call it taxes. I call it paying for service.”
