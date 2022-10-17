Dougherty County Commission balks at city fire station on former National Guard site

Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy, right, seated next to County Attorney Alex Shalishali, answers a question during a Monday Dougherty Commission meeting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Yes on tennis and pickleball courts, a clubhouse and city of Albany recreation offices in the former Georgia National Guard building. No to a fire station. That was the response Monday from the Dougherty County Commission to a letter from Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.

In a March 15 letter, Dorough requested that the city be deeded several parcels, totaling 18.93 acres, at 1500 N. Monroe St., 409 11th Ave., and 1503 and 1507 N. Jefferson St. Two of the four parcels, of 12.19 acres and 4.99 acres, belonged to the city prior to their transfer in 1963 to the state.

Tags