Dougherty County Commission balks at city fire station on former National Guard site

ALBANY — Yes on tennis and pickleball courts, a clubhouse and city of Albany recreation offices in the former Georgia National Guard building. No to a fire station. That was the response Monday from the Dougherty County Commission to a letter from Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.
In a March 15 letter, Dorough requested that the city be deeded several parcels, totaling 18.93 acres, at 1500 N. Monroe St., 409 11th Ave., and 1503 and 1507 N. Jefferson St. Two of the four parcels, of 12.19 acres and 4.99 acres, belonged to the city prior to their transfer in 1963 to the state.
“The city, as we have explained, is interested in this site for Fire Station No. 2,” the mayor’s letter said. “Additionally, we would eventually move the administrative offices for the Recreation & Parks Department to the National Guard building.”
The county’s Recreation Committee settled on using part of the site for a new facility for racket sports, including 12 each tennis and pickleball courts, after two earlier identified sites fell through.
The Dougherty County Commission’s vision for the area includes a residential housing complex, which is behind the board’s reluctance to have a fire station in the vicinity.
Dougherty commissioners discussed the letter in a meeting last week, after which a draft letter of response was written, and they resumed that discussion on Monday.
In his letter, Dorough said that county special-purpose local-option sales taxes, held from a 2007 SPLOST initiative, would be used to construct tennis courts and the clubhouse/pro shop. The city “will construct pickleball courts in close proximity to the tennis courts,” the letter said.
While agreeable to the other aspects of the city’s proposal, the fire station seems to be a non-starter.
In the draft letter, the County Commission responded: “The county, however, wishes to retain the northern portion of the property between North Monroe and North Jefferson running east to west along 11th Ave. The majority of the County Commission believes that the best use of that portion of property is for the development of residential housing. As such, the construction of a nearby fire station that presumably would often employ the use of sirens is incompatible with the county’s desired use.”
The county is willing to grant the other requests made by the city, however, including the use of the building for recreation offices.
“That’s been the answer for some time now,” County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who is chairman of the county’s Recreation Committee, said in a telephone interview following the meeting.
On Monday, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who did not attend last week’s meeting, requested some changes to the draft letter. Those include assurances that the city constructs the racket facilities after the title for the land is transferred.
Cohilas, who is an attorney, said he would work with County Attorney Alex Shalishali to produce another draft letter incorporating those changes. The commission will address the new draft at a later meeting.