Dougherty County Commission celebrates National County Government Month

From left, Dougherty County Commissioners Clinton Johnson, Ed Newsome, Chairman Lorenzo Heard, Gloria Gaines, Russell Gray and Victor Edwards were part of a Monday recognition of National County Government Month, which highlights the work of county governments across the country each April.
ALBANY – Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard kicked off National County Government Month during a Monday commission meeting with a proclamation recognizing the celebration.
The annual recognition of county governments each April is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and showcases how the counties work to achieve healthy, safe and vibrant communities.
The 2023 theme is “Counties RISE!,” inspired by the signature focus of NACo President Denise Winfrey. The theme is an acronym for “Resiliency, Inclusion, Solvency and Empowerment.”
Dougherty County will celebrate the month devoted to county government by reaching out on social media platforms to engage the community about the services and functions it performs. It will also highlight the county’s diverse group of employees.
“Dougherty County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” Heard said. “Our efforts are building inclusive, resilient, thriving communities, and I encourage all residents to participate in National County Government Month to learn about the role our county plays.”
During the month, county departments will be asked to participate and share highlights on various projects and other information about their work.