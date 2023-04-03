Dougherty County Commission celebrates National County Government Month

From left, Dougherty County Commissioners Clinton Johnson, Ed Newsome, Chairman Lorenzo Heard, Gloria Gaines, Russell Gray and Victor Edwards were part of a Monday recognition of National County Government Month, which highlights the work of county governments across the country each April.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard kicked off National County Government Month during a Monday commission meeting with a proclamation recognizing the celebration.

The annual recognition of county governments each April is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and showcases how the counties work to achieve healthy, safe and vibrant communities.

