ALBANY -- While storing bodies is not one of the more glamorous items on government spending lists, the need for a new morgue is one whose importance has been driven home during the course of COVID-19.
During the worst of the pandemic, Dougherty County was forced to enlist the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to provide an emergency morgue to handle the high caseload. That facility was used to handle the excessive number of bodies during the rough months of March, April and May 2020 and returned to the state in July.
But county leaders realized the need long before that crisis. A new morgue facility was part of the special-purpose local-option sales tax VII referendum approved by Dougherty County taxpayers in November 2016.
During a Monday work session, the Dougherty County Commission discussed moving the project forward as it considered a proposal from Albany architectural firm Maschke Associates to provide architectural and engineering services. The proposal for the services is in the amount of $38,750, and commissioners could approve the contract at its regular monthly meeting in two weeks.
The impact of COVID-19 is again being felt as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has seen an increase in deaths during the current spike in cases, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said during a telephone interview following the meeting.
The county currently has a lease agreement to use the hospital’s morgue at Phoebe North on Palymra Road, he said, but recently the hospital has needed to use some of that space.
“We need somewhere to store bodies, especially with Phoebe having the (increased) death rate now,” Fowler said. “They need (to use) their own morgue at Phoebe North.”
The county also has seen a need for more space because COVID-19 deaths have picked up since the Thanksgiving holiday, when the number of new cases and deaths shot up dramatically nationwide and has shown no signs of slowing soon.
More than 200 Dougherty County residents have succumbed to the disease.
“It’s picking up,” Fowler said. “I don’t have the numbers in front of me right now, but it’s picking up. We need our own morgue because a lot of the time we can’t send our bodies to Atlanta or Macon (forensic labs) because they are so backed up.”
The location and capacity of the new morgue have not been decided yet, the coroner said.
During the meeting, Commissioner Russell Gray suggested reaching out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about funding a portion of the project and allowing the agency to use the morgue as a regional hub to store bodies awaiting transfer to its forensic facilities.
The morgue also could bring in some revenue from nearby counties who need space, Fowler told commissioners during the meeting.
“Since we are in southwest Georgia, a lot of countries depend on us, especially during a disaster they depend on us,” he said. “We could have a rental fee, like Phoebe does with us.”
In other business, commissioners discussed a contract for removal of hydrilla in the Radium Springs area. Under a proposed contract, Stones Aquatic Weed & Algae Removal would use its equipment to cut and remove the invasive species that clogs many of the state’s waterways.
The work would begin at the springs area and include the stretch of Skywater Creek to the Spring Run bridge at a cost of $55,800. That funding was approved as part of an earlier SPLOST referendum.
During a special called meeting following the work session, commissioners approved acceptance of a list of roads for resurfacing as part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program. The county’s matching share for the resurfacing of just under 26 miles of county roadways is $2.95 million, of which $425,000 will come from SPLOST VII funds and $2.15 million from a separate Transportation-SPLOST initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.