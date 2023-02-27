A water tower that has stood watch over the Radium Springs community for more than 100 years could be another casualty of a 2017 tornado that claimed five lives. Making the structure safe could cost up to $150,000.
ALBANY – A historic water tower is still standing, but its fate is up in the air as a study showed the cost of shoring up support for the structure could come at a significant cost.
Residents in the Radium Springs area have asked the Dougherty County Commission to assist in the restoration of the tower that dates back more than 100 years and once served the community.
But the price tag for that work could come at $150,000 or more.
The tower was damaged by a 2017 tornado that killed five residents in the area, and the condition of the lower portion of the structure makes it a potential liability. The tower is owned by a now-defunct corporation.
“At the very least, we would like at minimum to make it secure,” Chris Harvey, president of the Radium Springs Neighborhood Watch Association, told commissioners during a Monday work session.
If the tower is made safe, the association could raise funds in the future for other renovation work such as painting, he said. One proposal, to remove the water tank and move it to the Radium Springs Park, was not a popular one with residents.
An assessment authorized by the commission last year at a cost of $5,000 showed that the damage makes the tower structurally unsound in its current condition.
“It appears to me there are two options: to stabilize it and do nothing further or to take it down because there may be some liability in knowing it is there,” Commissioner Gloria Gaines said.
The commission needs an estimate on the demolition costs to make a decision on a course of action, Commissioner Anthony Jones said.
“I’m for the project, but I’m just a little hesitant of the price,” said Commissioner Victor Edwards, in whose District 2 the tower is located. “The $150,000 is a little high.”