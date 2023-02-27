dixie highway 4.jpg

A water tower that has stood watch over the Radium Springs community for more than 100 years could be another casualty of a 2017 tornado that claimed five lives. Making the structure safe could cost up to $150,000.

 Special Photo: Doug Porter

ALBANY – A historic water tower is still standing, but its fate is up in the air as a study showed the cost of shoring up support for the structure could come at a significant cost.

Residents in the Radium Springs area have asked the Dougherty County Commission to assist in the restoration of the tower that dates back more than 100 years and once served the community.

