ALBANY — A discussion regarding eviction set-outs in the unincorporated area of Dougherty County, an ordinance that already exists in the city of Albany, was sparked at a work session of the Dougherty County Commission on Monday.
County Attorney Spencer Lee, following up on a request from District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards, briefed the commission on the existing city ordinance regarding how to handle the personal belongings of an evicted resident from a vacated property.
Lee said the landlord files paperwork in Magistrate Court that is delivered to the tenant, which the tenant is allowed to contest. A notice from the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is posted on the door informing the resident on the date and time officers will be at the property.
If possessions are left behind, the landlord is expected to remove them no later than the second day.
“The situation in the county is not as desperate as it is in the city,” Lee said.
Lee said the preference from the landlord’s perspective is to let the landlord handle possession removal rather than tenants leaving belongings outside and potentially causing both an eyesore and debris problem.
The consensus among the commissioners is to discuss further the possibility of putting an ordinance in place for the unincorporated area. Edwards remarked that he was unaware there was not one already in place and that it is likely someone getting evicted is not going to take on the expense of removing items on their own.
“What you want to do is give the landlord the right to take it off,” Lee said.
The commission also reviewed several action items for its regular meeting scheduled next week:
♦ Recommendation to accept the bid for perimeter fencing for the Radium Springs greenspace from Dixie Fence & Kennel Inc. in Douglas in the amount of $53,125. Three bids were received with the highest bid being $66,385;
♦ Recommendation to accept the change order for the downtown West Parking Deck renovations for Facilities Management from the current vendor, Metro Waterproofing Inc. of Scottdale, in the amount of $197,811. This change order will apply an upper-level traffic coating system in the west deck;
♦ Recommendation to approve a task order from Tetra Tech for preparation of the 2018 Hurricane Michael Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant Program applications in an amount not to exceed $48,021;
♦ Recommendation to declare vehicles and equipment as surplus and authorizing the sale of same via an online auction at www.govdeals.com or Big Truck Bid LLC;
♦ Recommendation to approve an application for a one-day alcoholic beverages license for Rose Palazzolo for a South Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America fundraiser at Potters Community Center, 2621 Wildfair Road, on Oct 22. The Albany-Dougherty Marshal’s Office recommends approval. Marshal’s Office Business and License Chief Anthony Donaldson said all the eligibility requirements have been met;
♦ Two county appointments to the Albany-Dougherty Land Bank Board with two-year terms ending July 31, 2021. Incumbents Thelma Adams-Johnson and Larry Thomas desire reappointment. No new applicants;
♦ Two appointments to the Department of Family and Children Services board with five-year terms ending June 30, 2024. Incumbents Norma Kay Gaines Heath and Henry Mathis desire reappointment. There are two new applicants, Asa K. Smith and Ronald Smith;
♦ One appointment to the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission with a two-year term ending June 30, 2021. Incumbent Chris Hatcher desires reappointment. There is one new applicant, Ronald Smith. One appointment with a two-year term ending June 30, 2021 must be filled by a county commissioner, and incumbent District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson desires reappointment.