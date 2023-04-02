ALBANY – Funding for a fourth judge’s position for Dougherty County was among the items approved this year during legislators’ final hours under the Gold Dome. Now it is up to local officials to fund the county’s share.
The rough number the Dougherty County Commission is working with is $400,000 to $500,000 for the first year.
The state funding begins on Jan. 1, 2024, state Rep. Gerald Greene, a Cuthbert Republican whose district includes a portion of Dougherty County, said on Thursday, the day after the 2023 legislative session ended.
Of the state’s 49 judicial circuits, the workload of Dougherty County judges was ranked highest, with each of the three current judges shouldering the burden of 1.8 judges, according to an assessment by the Judicial Council of Georgia.
In August 2022, Dougherty’s Chief Judge, Willie Lockette, told County Commission members that there were 10,000 outstanding felony cases, with about a quarter of those involving severe crimes, including murder and aggravated child molestation.
Funding the county’s costs is part of the ongoing budget work for the fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.
“We are working with the Chief Superior Court Judge Lockette and the Dougherty Judicial Circuit and following their guidelines, as we are the funding mechanism and they are responsible for the operations of the judicial system,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said.
While the state will provide much of the funding, the county will be responsible for salary supplements for an additional public defender and assistant district attorneys and other staff for the new judge. During the initial year, the county will incur the costs of providing furniture, fixtures, computers and other equipment.
“We are going through the budget process right now to determine how much will be needed to support the Superior Court judge as well as the support staff that will come along with the role,” McCoy said. “It’s definitely going to add to the general fund budget.”
The county also will have to find space in the Judicial Building to house the new judge, and McCoy said he is consulting with Lockette on that process as well.