Dougherty County Commission looking to budget for fourth Superior Court judge

Dougherty County's share of costs associated with adding a fourth judge to the judicial circuit is estimated at roughly $400,000 to $500,000 for the first year. 

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Funding for a fourth judge’s position for Dougherty County was among the items approved this year during legislators’ final hours under the Gold Dome. Now it is up to local officials to fund the county’s share.

