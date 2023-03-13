ALBANY – An offer for the county to tell its story in a series of videos got a warm reception on Monday from the Dougherty County Commission, and one of the selling points is that the production will come at no cost.
If the commission approves the proposal, it would join Barrow, Cherokee and two other counties in the state that feature a video series about their communities posted on their websites, said county Public Information Officer Wendy Howell. Dougherty County was selected by the National Association of Counties to participate.
“It would be like a video showcase,” she said during an interview with The Herald after the presentation was made to commissioners. “It would be available on our website.”
Howell said she envisions a series of five videos, one that introduces the county and others covering topics including quality of life, business and industry, economic development and education.
Rochester, N.Y.-based CGI Digital produced a series for Albany Technical College during the time Howell worked in the college’s media department, and she said the experience was positive.
The work would be funded by partnerships with area businesses and companies that could include a logo or add a feature video that would be listed with the main county video package.
“I think, (for) the community, one of the initiatives at the board retreat (was) they talked about telling our story more,” Howell said. “To me, it will help the EDC (Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission) to be able to contact businesses to locate here.
“I’m excited. I really hope they approve it. If they approve, we’ll go ahead and get started.”
Once approved, it would take several months to complete the project, Howell said.
“This is a wonderful opportunity,” Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “I can see partnering with Albany Tech, Albany State (University). We don’t want to miss this opportunity. It’s always good to tell your own story.”
The commission could vote on the proposal at its next meeting on March 20.