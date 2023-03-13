Doutherty County Commission mulls video series to promote the county

From left, Dougherty County Commissioners Ed Newsome, Victor Edwards and Clinton Johnson participate in a Monday work session.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – An offer for the county to tell its story in a series of videos got a warm reception on Monday from the Dougherty County Commission, and one of the selling points is that the production will come at no cost.

If the commission approves the proposal, it would join Barrow, Cherokee and two other counties in the state that feature a video series about their communities posted on their websites, said county Public Information Officer Wendy Howell. Dougherty County was selected by the National Association of Counties to participate.

