ALBANY -- Police and prosecutors cannot do their jobs without help from the public, and sometimes it takes an incentive other than civic duty to bring out information in cases.
That’s where Albany Crime Stoppers and monetary awards can sometimes bring in callers who identify suspects in cases or bring in other information that can help solve crime.
During a Monday virtual Dougherty County Commission work session, Commissioner Victor Edwards brought up funding for the organization and how it could bring in more tips to law enforcement and the district attorney’s offices.
Edwards suggested tapping into forfeiture funds in cases where courts have seized assets and cash to provide additional rewards to tipsters.
Commissioner Russell Gray, who said he has sat in on some Crime Stoppers board meetings, said the program is effective and could be more so if it was able to offer larger rewards for tips, particularly in important cases involving serious crimes.
Callers are truly anonymous, as their calls go to a number in Canada. Courts in the United States cannot subpoena callers’ information to learn identification or force court testimony due to that anonymity.
“People don’t understand it truly is anonymous,” Gray said during a phone interview after the meeting. “You’re not calling APD (Albany Police Department) or the sheriff’s office, and you give your name where somebody won't know it locally.”
In working with neighborhood watches, Gray said, he learned that some people fear getting involved.
“The problem in Dougherty County is people are scared to ‘see something, say something,’” he said. “They don’t know who to call, and they are in fear if they say something.”
Rewards from Crime Stoppers also may be on the low side in some cases. They may be a small amount such as $50 or $100 in a case such as shoplifting but are greater in the case of more serious crimes.
“I definitely think if there’s a payday, the enticement should be commensurate with the risk they’re incurring,” Gray said. “Not just for big cases but for shoplifting, armed robbery and car break-ins. All it takes is a phone call sometimes.”
Individuals in neighborhoods with high crime rates should get involved to take them back, Gray said.
Albany has seen a rash of violence, some fueled by rival gangs, and police, prosecutors and elected officials have pleaded for those with information to provide it to authorities.
Callers can provide information to Albany Crime Stoppers by calling (229) 436-TIPS or at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.
