ALBANY — MRA Concrete/Precast will have to wait a while longer on a zoning request vote after the Dougherty County Commission opted to table the matter at its regular meeting on Monday.
The request, for which the Albany Dougherty Planning Commission has recommended denial, is to rezone 1.73 acres from C-1 (Neighborhood Mixed-Use Business District) to C-3 (Commercial District). The property fronts the south side of Leary Road, approximately 235 feet to the west of the intersection of Leary and Vanderbilt Drive.
Planning staff had given the request conditional approval prior to its presentation to the Planning Commission.
Members of the public addressed their concerns about the project on Monday, which included noise and the danger of the Leary-Old Pretoria Road intersection.
MRA Owner Willis Wright and MRA President Matt Austin, speaking on behalf of the company, addressed the concerns of citizens by noting that given some of the activity already taking place nearby — including semi truck traffic — what the company would do in operation of the business is not going to make a significant enough difference to justify disapproval.
"I feel like this is in line with what is already there," Austin said.
The conditions given for approval by planning staff were that motor vehicle-related services and truck and tractor sales would be prohibited. The motion to table was approved 5-1, with District 1 Commissioner Lamar Hudgins voting no. District 5 Commissioner Gloria Gaines was absent from the meeting.
The commission approved the following measures unanimously:
— Purchase of two 2020 Ford F-150 Crew Cab SSV pickups for Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Court deputies from Wade Ford in the amount of $28,484 each for a total expenditure of $56,968;
— Purchase of two 2020 Ford F-150 Crew Cab SSV pickups in the amount of $28,484 each, two pursuit explorers in the amount of $35,404 each and one 2020 Explorer four-door 4x4 XLT in the amount of $38,000 for the Sheriff’s Office from Wade Ford for a total expenditure of $165,776;
— Purchase of five pursuit utility vehicle explorers in the amount of $32,686 each and one 2020 Explorer four-door 4x4 XLT in the amount of $38,000 for the Dougherty County Police Department from Wade Ford for a total expenditure of $201,430;
— Purchase of furniture for the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office from Flint Office Furniture for state contract pricing in the amount of $25,490.95. Funding is reimbursable from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council grant;
— Recommendation from Dougherty Superior Court to apply for the Fiscal Year 2020 accountability court funding program reimbursement grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council agency in the amount of $48,450.85 for the mental health treatment of Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities participants;
— A proposed joint city of Albany/Dougherty County C.W. Heath Park capital improvement project in the amount of $123,400. The county will provide $89,400 from CIP, and the city will contribute $34,000. The motion approved by the commission was to cap the county's cost at $89,400;
— A resolution authorizing the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission to apply for grant resources for the FY 2020 Community HOME Investment Program on behalf of Dougherty County;
— A resolution providing for the approval of the subrecipient agreement between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and Dougherty County for the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Program in the amount of $300,000. DCA is the grantee for the CDBG-DR Grant funds and will distribute money to eligible counties and cities as subrecipients to directly administer programs and activities.