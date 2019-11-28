ALBANY – Dougherty County Commission members examined putting into place additional pieces of renovations going on at the former Radium Springs Casino site on Monday with discussion of a set of columns at the beloved location.
Commissioners discussed the low bid of $23,360 for the entrance columns at the former golf course. Harrell Masonry of Putney submitted that bid.
Commissioners will vote on the proposal on Monday.
The ongoing work is part of a countywide trail project.
The county received a $200,000 grant from the state that includes a trailhead with parking lot and restrooms.
“What I do like about this particular project is we had three local vendors (submit bids),” County Commissioner Victor Edwards said. “In cases where you can break down and we can get participation from a lot of local contractors, I like that.”
Commissioner Anthony Jones suggested installing lights to illuminate the signs at night.
A contractor told commissioners that there is no electrical source at the site, but it is something that could be considered later.
Another part of the Radium Springs work is the renovation of Spring Run Bridge at a cost of $38,000. The bridge is on part of the site owned by the state of Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has examined the bridge, built in 1920, and considers it historic, County Attorney Spencer Lee told commissioners.
“They consider it to be historic,” he said. “They’re going to have to look at these plans and approve it before we do anything.”