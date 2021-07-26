ALBANY – Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced appointments to various state boards, authorities, commissions, councils, and other state organizations last week. Among those appointments was the appointment of Dougherty County District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who was selected to serve on the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Board of Directors.
“In the words of John Quincy Adams, ‘My leadership has always been to inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more,'" Johnson said of his appointment to the DCA Board.
The District 2 commissioner has served on the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners since 2013 and serves as managing partner of Bottoms Up! LLC in Albany, where he manages all aspects of multisite business operations for the organization’s community outreach model, including after-school programs, housing and urban development, mentoring, re-entry, truancy monitoring and prevention, work force development, and USDA programs.
Serving as at-large representative for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia Advancing Georgia’s Counties Board of Managers, Johnson also served on the Personnel Committee for ACCG in 2018. He also serves as a board member for the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, the Executive Advisory Board for the city of Albany Transitions House, the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership Nominating Committee, Regional Committee for the Georgia Suicide Intervention and Prevention, Executive Board Member for Mt. Olive Community Outreach Center Inc., and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
