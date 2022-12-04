Dougherty County Commissioner Ed Newsome recognized for completing professional training

ALBANY — Dougherty County Commissioner Ed Newsome recently brought home an award recognizing his achievement in continuing education for elected officials from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
Newsome, who represents the county’s District 1, completed the requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. The commissioner was honored for successfully completing the citizen engagement specialty track requirements.
Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who chaired Monday’s commission meeting in the absence of Chairman Chris Cohilas, presented the award to Newsome during that session.
“County officials are faced with many challenges and ever-evolving circumstances under which they must govern Georgia’s local communities,” Dave Wills, ACCG’s executive director, said. “The Lifelong Learning Academy was created to help them navigate those challenges. I commend county leaders, such as Commissioner Newsome, who take full advantage of educational opportunities to further their knowledge on how to better serve their communities.”
Elected in 2020, Newsome has served on the commission since January 2021 and is the owner and CEO of Albany Air Conditioning and Heating, started by his father in 1949. He is a 1973 Albany High School graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Georgia Southern University.
The ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have collaborated for more than two decades to provide county officials with supplemental training and educational tools in the Lifelong Learning Academy.
With abundant courses to choose from, every county official has a tailor-made learning experience that allows them to excel in specific areas of expertise.
The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by the officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee, comprising county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute, meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.