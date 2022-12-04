Dougherty County Commissioner Ed Newsome recognized for completing professional training

Dougherty County Commissioner Ed Newsome, left, receives an Association County Commissioners of Georgia award from Commissioner Clinton Johnson during a Monday meeting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Dougherty County Commissioner Ed Newsome recently brought home an award recognizing his achievement in continuing education for elected officials from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.

Newsome, who represents the county’s District 1, completed the requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. The commissioner was honored for successfully completing the citizen engagement specialty track requirements.

