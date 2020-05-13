Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray completes lifetime learning requirements

ALBANY -- Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray recently was recognized for completing requirements of the Lifelong Learning Academy of the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
Gray, who represents County Commission District 4, completed core requirements of the program that offers supplemental training and education for elected officials through a collaboration of the institute and the University of Georgia.
“County officials are faced with many challenges and ever-evolving circumstances under which they must govern Georgia’s local communities,” Dave Wills, executive director of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, said. “The Lifelong Learning Academy was created to help them navigate those challenges. I commend county leaders such as Russell Gray who take full advantage of educational opportunities to further their knowledge on how to better serve their communities.”
The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprising county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly.
“I commend Commissioner Gray for being a part of ACCG’s Lifelong Learning Academy in order to provide greater service to our citizens in Dougherty County,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. “We are faced with many challenges in our region, and I am proud of the work that Commissioner Gray and our board are doing to help improve the lives of those we serve.”
