Dougherty County addresses county commissioners about drug laws

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards discusses drug issues during a Monday County Commission work session.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – When it comes to controlled substances, the legal system generally makes a distinction between having an illegal drug on one’s person as opposed to it being in the person’s bloodstream.

That was the assessment given Monday by Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, who was asked to address the issue, particularly in terms of opioid use, at the Dougherty County Commission's meeting.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags