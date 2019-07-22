Dougherty County Democratic Committee to hold elections

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Democratic Committee will hold elections for Districts 1-6 on Monday, County Democratic Chairman James Williams said.
The committee has invited registered voters to attend the meeting for updates and the election of officers.
A public notice from the committee said qualified voters will begin registration for the election at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Grille House at 105 W. Broad Ave.
Registration will close, and voting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Five post seat holders will be elected from each district.
Voter identification cards and proof of registration are required of qualifying candidates.
“Each candidate must sign an affidavit and present proof of his or her county voting district,” the notice said. “In addition, each candidate must provide proof of registration.”
The meeting will conclude at 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Williams (229) 809-0120, Benny Hand at (229) 291-2888 or Delinda Bryant at (229) 809-3241.