ALBANY -- After taking a seat to measure a shiny new bicycle on Tuesday, Zaii Scott gave a shy thank you to officers with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
The Tuesday toy giveaway was the 20th year of the annual Shop With the Sheriff event, which traditionally comes with a meal at the Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse followed by a trip across the street to shop at the local Target outlet.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meal and shopping excursion with officers were canceled and deputies instead did the shopping themselves from wish lists from 40 children selected by the Dougherty County School System.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Mychele Mitchell, who has initiated the adoption process for Zaii. “She really was excited because she thought she was going to shop with a cop.”
Police have not always been a positive presence for the elementary school student, Mitchell said.
“She’s really scared of police because her mom and dad were really into drugs and they took them away,” Mitchell said. “She’s getting a totally different outlook on police.”
That message is part of the purpose of the program: to give children who may have a negative view of officers the chance to interact with them in a positive way, Sheriff Kevin Sproul said.
“Some of them are homeless,” he said during a news conference prior to a dozen or so officers taking the bicycles, dolls and other gifts to a parking lot behind the Dougherty County Justice Center to distribute to the families. “Some of them don’t have a mom and dad. Some of them are being raised by a sibling. Some of them are foster kids.”
Funds for the event come from an annual golf tournament, which was delayed this year until October, and donations from the public, civic groups and even some of the deputies themselves.
This year, the total spent per child was increased from $110 to $125 and a $10 McDonald’s gift card was added to make up for the missed meal.
The sheriff’s office staff deliberated before canceling the luncheon and in-person shopping with the children but ultimately decided the risk was too great.
Over the years, Sproul said he has been struck by the generosity displayed by the recipients.
“What we see when we take these kids shopping is they don’t want much for themselves,” he said. “They want something for a sibling.”
For sheriff’s Capt. Ted Thomas, the opportunity to shop for children, especially girls, was eye-opening.
“It was really hard for me to go out and look for baby dolls,” he said. “All these different brands and the different things they do.”
While 2020 was not ideal, the children arriving to pick up gifts were appreciative.
“A lot of these kids would never have Christmas this year if this didn’t happen,” Sproul said.
