ALBANY -- In time, Dougherty County paramedics, placed with restrictions on facial hair due to COVID-19, may be able to let their hair down, or at least grow their beards back out.
Prior to the emergence of the disease, Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services employees were allowed to grow beards, but that privilege had to be rescinded because they make it impossible to have proper sealing with M95 face masks, Director Sam Allen said.
Paramedics have shed the full body suits they wore through much of the worst of the pandemic and are now wearing just masks, gloves and eye protection for most calls, said Allen, who gave a 2020 report to the Dougherty County Commission on Tuesday.
Those precautions paid off, he said, as the ambulance service had 10 of 72 employees sickened during the pandemic, a rate of about 14 percent, when other agencies had as many as 70 to 80 percent come down with the novel coronavirus.
“That was incredible,” he said of the relatively low number during a telephone interview after the Tuesday morning meeting. “We were a lot stricter. I was seeing ambulances coming in (from other counties) with paramedics not wearing masks.”
The front line workers have been understanding of the need for the precautions, which also included thoroughly sanitizing ambulances after each call. Currently sanitizing is being done for ambulances after transporting COVID-19 patients.
“It’s miserable, but the staff has been amazing,” he said of the period when body suits were required. “They listened to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. I think that has had a major impact on just 14 of the staff” being infected.
During the pandemic, three staff members were hospitalized and one’s illness was life-threatening, he said. All have recovered and returned to work.
Of the roughly 23,000 calls answered last year, 621 were confirmed COVID-19 patients. However, Allen said the number is likely much higher as that only includes those cases confirmed through the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Moving forward, one serious issue facing the department is turnover. In 2020, 14 employees left, down from about 19 the previous year. The ambulance service is using part-time paramedics to keep stations at full staff, Allen said.
“We’ve lost nine this year,” he said. “They’re going where the pay is.”
Some surrounding counties pay $18 to $19 an hour, he said, in positions that pay $15.22 in Dougherty County. Private ambulance services can pay even more for experienced paramedics and offer sign-on bonuses of $2,000 to $4,000.
The county’s benefit package is better than employees will find elsewhere, but it’s hard to compete with the bonuses, Allen said.
“Hopefully, the county will be able to get our pay up to be competitive,” he said. “That’s something we’re working on.
“We’re functioning, the department’s running great, staff morale is excellent. We’re still busy.”
Some other trends from 2020 include a decline in auto accident calls, which Allen attributed to less people being on the road due to COVID-19. Calls for patients with influenza also were sharply down.
“The flu is down this year because of people wearing masks and hand-sanitizing,” Allen said.
One disturbing development during the pandemic has been the increase in opiate-related overdoses, whether from prescription medications or street drugs such as heroin.
Paramedics administered the overdose treatment medication Narcan to 171 patients prior to Dec. 8, and have used the medication an additional 50 times since that time, when the agency received additional supplies with a grant acquired through Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and the Morehouse School of Medicine.
COVID-19 peaked in the second wave that came after the holidays on Jan. 12, Allen said.
“We started coming down,” he said. “Around Jan. 30, we started a downward trend. We’re probably at the best we’ve been since this thing started. Hopefully, it’s going to stay that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.