ALBANY -- Dougherty County employees, from the paramedics who were involved directly in the fight of the COVID-19 pandemic to those who kept the government operating from their homes, could benefit from a bonus payment during the holiday season.
The Dougherty County Commission will vote on whether to grant a one-time distribution of up to $800 to all county workers at its regular meeting next week.
On Monday, County Administrator Michael McCoy outlined his proposal that includes three options of $600, $700 or $800 for county employees.
Those options would cost, respectively, $419,835, $498,808 or $559,000 to county coffers for the one-time payouts.
Commissioners Anthony Jones and Russell Gray, whom The Herald contacted by phone after the virtual meeting, said they believe employees deserve a reward and would be in favor of the $800 option.
“During the COVID season, a lot of our employees were on the front lines,” Jones said. “A lot of them were affected by COVID-19, and their family members were affected. They'll be able to put a couple more presents in the Christmas stockings."
The payments would cover all of the roughly 450 county employees.
“We have employees who have been on board for 40-plus years, and we have some newer employees,” Jones said. “We need to take care of all of our employees. Again, this is a small token. They deserve more.”
The county has received grant money during the pandemic, including through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and a private grant that funded voter ballot drop boxes and salaries for poll workers for the November election, McCoy told commissioners.
“We feel like we can afford either one of the options,” he said. “That’s our recommendation.”
Gray, who is on the commission’s Budget Committee, agreed. Historically, he said, the county has not provided regular cost of living adjustment salary increases, so the payouts are a good way to show appreciation during an unprecedented time.
The commission did boost employee pay earlier this year for the 2020-2021 budget year.
“There are a lot of employees who put it all on the line, and I think they will appreciate it,” Gray said. “I think it’s within our budgetary comfort zone to do that.”
