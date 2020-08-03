ALBANY -- The heroism of Dougherty County paramedics, who were among the first in the nation hit during the COVID-19 outbreak, will be told as part of an upcoming video production.
During the height of the crisis, Dougherty County Emergency Medical Service was transporting coronavirus patients around the clock, on top of the traditional medical calls for emergencies such as heart accidents and auto accidents.
At the height of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in March and April, the agency responded to an average of 85 to 90 calls per day, as opposed to the usual tally of about 63 to 65, EMS Director Sam Allen said during a Monday interview.
“The highest was 105 in a day,” he said.
Earlier on Monday, the Dougherty County Commission approved an agreement with 44 Blue Productions, which will produce the video.
The company’s work includes A&E’s “Nightwatch” and MSNBC’s “Lockup” series and three spinoffs, as well as “Family Court With Judge Penny.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement after hearing from County Attorney Spencer Lee.
“I have looked over the agreement with 44 Blue, and I approve of the agreement,” he said.
Allen referred questions about the production itself to Wendy Howell, the county's public information officer, but recounted some of the experiences the 70 crew members endured during the weeks when COVID-19 was ravaging the community.
Howell said that at the request of 44 Blue Productions, details will be provided later. The work will cover COVID-19 as well other aspects of the EMS service, but the company has asked that additional information not be released at this time.
Nearly 170 Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died during the pandemic.
“We started on March 11 with our first COVID-19 patient,” Allen said. “It peaked on April 6, April 7. During the high-peak point, we were transporting some really sick people.
“These patients were struggling to breathe. They were some of the sickest people I’ve ever seen. It was just continuous; you unload one COVID patient and you were going to get another.”
Prior to that period, EMS took advantage of the time it had to get ready. Two months before the pandemic hit the county in a big way, the agency had been preparing for what was to come.
“We actually started pre-planning on Jan. 4,” Allen said. “We actually started ordering extra supplies. That really helped.”
After traditional suppliers started running short, the Georgia Department of Public Health pitched in to help provide the personal protection equipment paramedics needed. That included the initial decontamination unit that cleans the interior of ambulances, which was buttressed when the County Commission purchased two additional units.
Even though the initial peak has passed, Dougherty EMS continues to use the equipment to disinfect ambulances after each call, Allen said. Paramedics continue to wear the Tyvek suits and wear N-95 masks in the cab to help prevent one from infecting another.
Without that requirement, “If you have one positive, then you have two” potentially infected.
Through the crisis, EMS has had a 4 percent infection rate, despite responding to hundreds of COVID-related calls, Allen said.
For Allen, a big part of the story is how the staff reacted. Despite the stress and long shifts, employees were asking if there was anything else they could do to help. None of the paramedics begged off coming to work due to fears of the disease.
Since cases of the novel coronavirus have had a resurgence in recent weeks, the number of calls related to the disease have increased. However, Allen and other paramedics are not seeing patients as sick as those that regularly were among their patients in the first wave and the number of deaths have remained below those of the earlier cases.
Allen said the public can help by wearing face masks. During a recent call he answered, Allen said he witnessed one person at the scene wearing a mask on top of his head. He also has seen people with masks around the neck or wearing them only over the mouth.
Wearing masks to reduce the transmission should translate into less ambulance calls for COVID-19, limiting the risk to paramedics.
“Wear the masks properly and keep your nose and mouth covered,” Allen said.
