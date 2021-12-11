ALBANY — Realizing that some heavy legal lifting would be required in early 2022, even as it searched for a new legal counsel, the Dougherty County Commission settled on a candidate who had 40-plus years in the job: until-recently, retiring County Attorney Spencer Lee.
Commissioners requested that Lee postpone his retirement as the board works through a number of issues that will require expertise in governmental law.
“The County Commission asked me to stay on as county attorney due to the fact I had the legal and institutional knowledge on some issues that were going to present themselves in the first six months of the new year,” Lee said.
Some of those issues include redistricting, which all governmental entities will be undertaking this year, as well as negotiations with the city of Albany on the division of funds for local-option sales tax and special-purpose local-option sales tax initiatives.
The local option sales tax is a penny tax on purchases that can be used to support the general fund and potentially lower property taxes, the attorney said. The SPLOST initiative would be the eighth for the county and is reserved for use on capital projects such as roads and buildings.
The city and county split the proceeds from those two sales tax initiatives and will be negotiating during the early part of 2022 what percentages each government will receive.
“I’ve been involved in every redistricting,” Lee said. “I’ve been a part of every negotiation on LOST and SPLOST. The issues coming up are issues I know more about than any attorney in town.
“It would be unfair to a new attorney when they would be starting from scratch in trying to give a legal opinion. The county thinks I can be of service related to those.”
In a news release, the county said it will resume the recruitment process for a new county attorney as those projects move closer to completion.
The extension of his stay will not be an inconvenience, Lee said. After discussing the commission’s request with wife, Lacy, they agreed it was the right thing to do.
“I don’t hunt, I don’t fish, I don’t play golf, so I will be looking for something to do during the day,” Lee said of his ultimate retirement. “It seemed like the thing to do when I announced in January. Now it seems like the thing to do is to stay on until July.
“I’m certainly excited the commission would ask me to stay on. We have a fine commission, and I’m excited about staying on.”
