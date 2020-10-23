Dougherty County government seeks to fill 41 board positions

ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission is looking for a few -- actually 41 -- good men and women to step up and serve on the various boards it appoints to assist in performing government functions.
Among the 17 boards for which applicants are sought are the Joint Board of Adjustments and Appeals, the Dougherty County Hospital Authority and county Library Board. The first of those hears cases concerning appeals from residents regarding decisions or interpretations by the county building inspector concerning the Southern Standard Building Code.
Some of the positions, like the Plumbing Board, require some expertise in the specific field as applicants should have experience in the building industry. Likewise, two of the three selections for the Plumbing Board are required to be master plumbers, while the third is a citizen member.
The Tax Assessors Board, for which two positions need to be filled, hears appeals on issues of taxability of property, uniformity of assessment, and value and homestead exemptions.
Among the other boards are the Historic Preservation Committee, Retirement Committee, Southwest Georgia Housing Task Force and Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.
Interested applicants should send a resume or letter by 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 to Jawahn Ware, County Clerk, at bclark@dougherty.ga.us.
For additional information about the boards and applicant qualifications, visit www.dougherty.ga.us, or call (229) 431-2121, ext. 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.