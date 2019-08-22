ALBANY — Since early in his career, Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul has had a passion for helping the younger population and contributing to the greater good.
When he became sheriff in 2009, Sproul inherited a jail with a 1,050 census. DSO Chief Jailer Col. John Ostrander, when he came into his role in 2010, helped in the cause to lower the number of heads in the jail.
The department determined that education is a barrier for inmates, and that an existing GED program was dormant due to overtaxed resources in terms of personnel and funding.
So the department reignited the dwindling fire that was the program.
"We made it work," Sproul told the Albany Rotary Club on Thursday. "We now have had 41 graduates of that program."
The jail partners with Albany Technical College, which sends instructors two days a week to help inmates learn the material.
The jail has 1,230 beds, and the cost to support inmates there is $52 a day — which influences the motivation to keep people out of the facility who do not need to be there.
Recidivism can add insult to injury. Ostrander said that in 2010 the recidivism rate was 75 percent. Community partners were brought in to help reverse that trend.
"If a person doesn't have a basic high school education, it can be difficult (to achieve a standard of living)," Ostrander said.
Ostrander said the cost of the GED program covers books, supplies and the fees for four tests — each focusing on one subject. There is also a fee for retesting, although it is lower than that of the original test.
Donations have come from as far away as Okinawa, Japan.
"What we didn't anticipate was the outpouring of funding," Ostander said.
The donations allow inmates to take advantage of advancing their education at no cost. And of the 41 graduates, only three later made their way back to the jail — indicating an improvement in recidivism.
"That tells us we are on the right track," Ostrander said.
The chief jailer told the Rotary Club the story of one inmate who was the youngest of 17 children, and nobody in the family — including the parents — had a high school diploma. He went into the GED program and was successful.
This success, like for other graduates of the program, was made into a big deal. At the graduation ceremonies, Sproul hands over the diploma and at least one media outlet is there covering the occasion.
The idea behind the attention given the program is to enhance the sense of accomplishment.
"We make as big of a deal of it as we can," Ostrander said.
The chief jailer said one inmate had an older brother who also went through the GED program and was tutored by his younger sibling.
"It may have changed the course for the entire family," Ostrander said. "We never want to turn someone down because of a lack of funding."
Ostrander spoke highly of Cpl. Vivian Hunt, the jail's inmate programs officer, who advocated for the GED program to have its own space — among the number of ways she has looked over the inmates in the program.
"She's a nurturer," he said. "She is a mother figure in some cases. She has found a way to pull the reins in and (provide) that motherly approach.
"(The GED program) is a success because of her."
Ostrander said some inmates with a high-security classification may not be considered eligible for the program, due to the risk associated with their being around others. Co-defendants, men and women, and rival gang members are put in separate classes — so there are sometimes delays in getting inmates into the program.
In the event an inmate is released before he or she earns their GED, they are referred to Albany Tech.
"There is a 100 percent success rate in getting them a GED," Ostrander said.
Hunt said, depending on the individual, it may take an inmate three to six months to complete the program.
"There is a need for education at the jail," she said.
The Rotary Club donated vouchers allowing 13 people to go through the program, and a donation made in memory of a late club president also went to the jail's GED program on Thursday.