Robert Cross Park will be the site of the "Jazzin' in the Park" concert on Sunday.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Summer is heating up, but a free concert at the park this weekend will offer the relief of some cool jazz music.

The free Sunday “Jazzin’ in the Park” event will run from 6-8 p.m. at Robert Cross Park and is sponsored by Dougherty County.

