ALBANY — One year to the day after the Dougherty County Judicial Building was closed due to interior flooding, the front entrance re-opened to the public on Monday, marking the completion of a massive restoration project.
“I’m over the moon now,” Dougherty County Facilities Management Director Heidi Minnick said on Tuesday. “It is a very large weight off of my back. It was exactly a year ago yesterday that it happened, so it was kind of neat we opened it yesterday.”
A major difference the public will notice is that the front entrance has been re-opened. The flooding destroyed electronics, the security desk and security equipment in the front lobby area, forcing visitors to enter through side doors, an inconvenient process, while the repairs were made.
The courthouse flooded during Easter weekend in 2021, when a malfunctioning water hose feeding a coffee maker caused a leak. Water flowed from a third-floor courtroom jury room through much of the building and down to the basement level.
The job of restoring the building began immediately after it was discovered by an employee who noticed water while taking a walk during a break on Easter Sunday. Water had been flowing from the hose for a day or two before that time.
The county faced a number of obstacles while making the repairs in the midst of a pandemic.
“I hope the public appreciates how hard we worked and I hope they understand with COVID and supply chain issues we worked as hard as we could on this,” Minnick said. “(They) should see very little changes, it should be exactly like it was before.”
The director said she also thinks people will appreciate the quality of the job.
“It looks fabulous,” she said. “I think it looks better than before.”
With one security camera and installation costs for a couple of pieces of security equipment still to add to the final price tag, the costs so far for the work has totaled $422,925.
The county has removed coffee makers with exterior feed hoses from all county buildings.
“We were proactive in preventing this from happening again,” Minnick said.
