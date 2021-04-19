Dougherty County law enforcement agencies unveil youth outreach effort

ALBANY -- With crime involving juveniles, both as perpetrators and victims, an acknowledged issue, law enforcement agencies in Dougherty County have banded together to reach out to young people in the community.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office has operated a summer camp for some two decades and also reaches school students through programs that teach life skills with an anti-drug message. But the new effort looks to substantially expand those offerings.
On Monday, Sheriff Kevin Sproul, Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley and sheriff’s Capt. Ted Thomas outlined plans for the Albany-Dougherty Youth Activities League before the Dougherty County Commission.
“We all know the problems we have with juveniles,” said the sheriff, whose work with young people predates his election to office.
The two agencies met with the Dougherty County Police Department and the Dougherty County School System in December, Sproul said. The sheriff’s office and Albany police have each contributed two officers to the program.
“It only makes sense with 16,000 youths in the school system here in Dougherty County,” Persley told commissioners. “Rather than both of us having a program, it made sense to come together. Sixteen thousand kids in the Dougherty County School System are plenty to go around. There is the opportunity for a great program.”
While officers reach students in the classrooms, the program calls for a daily after-school program. Other components include career development, leadership and community service.
There also are plans for a public safety cadets program geared toward students who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.
“One of the things we talk about is sowing the seeds for the next generation,” Thomas said. “We want to be there with our kids every day as much as possible, telling them positive things.”
The agencies also envision one day having a facility to house a variety of activities. It would include football, baseball/softball, an art room, music room, recreation room, auditorium and outdoor basketball areas.
Inside it would house elements to include a conference room, culinary arts, a gym and a recording studio.
Officers also would reach out to improve family life for children through family strengthening training.
“Even though we are working with the school system, we’re going to be working with the families as well,” Thomas said. “If we can get to the kids and their families, hopefully the home environment will improve.”
The agencies will ask the city and county to contribute about $18,000 each to fund the summer program, he said.
District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson said that older criminals often bring juveniles into their schemes, telling them that they will not get into trouble or have offenses on their permanent criminal record. And children may learn that they can trust officers to report something, particularly when it involves harm to another person.
“Children have a lot of information, but they don’t know who they should talk to sometimes,” Johnson said. “If someone is being hurt, why not tell someone? I think you’re going to solve a lot more of the crimes that are happening in the community.”
For District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray, the effort shows a positive collaboration of the various agencies working in tandem.
“Law enforcement is one big family; it does not matter what department you work for,” Gray said. “Everyone in law enforcement is concerned about the youth.”
