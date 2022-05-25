ALBANY — There’s nothing like a cool building filled with books on a hot summer day, and this summer the Dougherty County Library System has a sizzling selection of activities for kids.
The library has a summer full of activities booked to keep kids engaged, with as live activities resume at all five branches in the county system.
“We’ve been running it the whole time, but the program has been a little different because of COVID,” library Director Gail Evans said. “We haven’t been doing the in-house programs. We’ve been doing it online. We definitely plan some in-house programming.”
Sign-up for summer activities started last week, and the first program scheduled is Michael Green: The Science Machine on June 3, with appearances at 10 a.m. at the Northwest Library and 1 p.m. at Tallulah Massey.
Green is president of Science for Everyone, an Atlanta-based science and technology company committed to inspiring and educating the next generation of leaders, scientists, mathematicians and innovators. He has taken his science shows across the country and been featured on the ABC, CBS and NBC television networks.
“He makes science exciting and interesting,” Evans said. “He doesn’t just talk about science and teach, he brings it to life. That’s something that public libraries do around the country during the summer, they bring in performers.
The theme for the summer programs is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
“Most of our programs that we are facilitating overall will center around that theme,” Evans said. “One of them has to do with pirates, a story time about pirates. The facilitator will read them stories and will move to the craft part of the program. This is the first time being back in the branches, all five branches, so we’re excited.”
Activities are scheduled into July, with the second event of the summer, Dewayne Reynolds: Dr. Magical Balloons, set for 11 a.m. at Tallulah Massey and 2 p.m. at the Central Library.
For details on all programs, visit https://www.docolib.org/index.php/services/kids-families/.
With activities returning live, officials with the library system say they hope to bring more children in over the summer. During the summer of 2019, 568 participated, compared to 130 last year.
“We hope to be at least where we were in 2019,” Evans said. “I would think the kids and parents missed coming to the programs. I’m hoping they will be excited about coming back.”
As part of Oceans of Possibilities, readers of all ages may register for the Beanstack summer reading program at https://docolib.beanstack.org/reader365.
“They can win badges for reading,” Evans said. “I think that’s what kids like about the summer and coming to the library and picking out what they want to read. It’s not being dictated by schools and parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.