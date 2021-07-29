Dougherty County Library Director Pauline Abidde, left, retired after 39 years working in the library system. She is leaving to reunite with husband, Kenneth, right, whose job is more than three hours away.
ALBANY — During a farewell reception Thursday, Pauline Abidde tried to keep her emotions in check. But a video of her employees wishing her farewell pushed the Dougherty County Library director over the tear barrier.
“It’s bittersweet,” the 39-year library employee, whose last day on the job is Friday, told The Herald after the Thursday program.
Abidde’s reluctant farewell comes as she is moving out of town to reunite with husband Kenneth, whose job has kept them apart.
“My husband’s job is 3 1/2 hours from here,” she said. “We’ve been living apart for two years. In another scenario I don’t see where I would leave the Dougherty County Library.
“We’re still going to go on. I know the library is going to be safe. There’s just going to be another director who is doing my job.”
During his remarks to the audience, Walter Kelley, the chairman of the library’s Board of Trustees, listed some of Abidde’s accomplishments during six years as director.
Those include renovations at Westtown Library and re-opening of the Southside Library. Abidde also responded to the public’s requests for computer and internet access and other services, he said.
“As one of the longest-serving public officials in Dougherty County, she has held every job in the library system except assistant director,” Kelley said. “She didn’t really need the title of assistant director, because she has basically been the assistant director.
“Six years ago her time came. I came over here to her office at the Northwest Library, where she was branch manager, and asked her to apply for the position of director. That was the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Although she is leaving her hometown, Albany will always be home, and the Dougherty County Library will always be her library, Abidde said.
“I’ve heard so many wonderful things about me this morning,” she said. “I appreciate all the wonderful things people have said. I have lived the dream of having the job you love (so) you never have to work a day in your life.”
