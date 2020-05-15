ALBANY – Beginning Monday, the Dougherty County Library System will offer curbside service. Level 1/Phase I of this service, which will be available at least two weeks and dependent on any changes in local COVID-19 statistics and as long as the state of emergency is in effect, will be available at all branches and will fulfill a much needed service to the citizens of the community.
Curbside Pickup Hours will include:
• Central, Northwest and Tallulah Massey: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-p.m.
• Central and Northwest: Thursday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
• Tallulah Massey: Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Southside and Westtown: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Level/Phase I of the service will include the following: Curbside service only, with no library buildings open to the public; phone services available during designated hours; printing services for those who submit print jobs remotely; patrons can place materials on hold or request staff to pull materials based on their interest; materials can be returned by book drop and will be quarantined for 72 hours prior to check-in; WiFi will be available outside the building; no public computers will be available; no in-person programming will be available; alternate staffing for optimal social distancing will be in place, which aligns with Dougherty County’s re-opening plan; PINES borrowing will be available, contingent upon the restart of Statewide Courier service; and library staff will transport holds several times per week in absence of courier service.
Social distancing measures will continue in effect until there is an approved vaccine for COVID-19. Additional levels of service are planned once the two-week period of Level 1 has been utilized.
For more information, visit docolib.org.
