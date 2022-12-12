michael mccoy.jpg

Michael McCoy

 Special Photo

ALBANY — Moments after extolling fellow Dougherty County Commission members for coming together following four horrendous natural disasters and a pandemic during his eight years in office, what could be Chairman Chris Cohilas’ final vote on the board was a 4-3 split.

The issue was the annual renewal of the contract for County Administrator Michael McCoy, whose remarks following the vote got a terse response from Commissioner Victor Edwards.

Recommended for you

Tags