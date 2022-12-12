ALBANY — Moments after extolling fellow Dougherty County Commission members for coming together following four horrendous natural disasters and a pandemic during his eight years in office, what could be Chairman Chris Cohilas’ final vote on the board was a 4-3 split.
The issue was the annual renewal of the contract for County Administrator Michael McCoy, whose remarks following the vote got a terse response from Commissioner Victor Edwards.
McCoy said that Edwards had requested that he appoint County Clerk Jawahn Ware as assistant city manager, and added that he thought Ware was behind the commissioner making that request.
“I want to thank this board for its confidence in appointing me to another term,” he said. “It seems to me that some commissioners have some issues with me. They want me to run the county the way they want it to run. I answer to the board, not one commissioner.”
McCoy said that during his 24 years working for the county, his predecessor was traditionally retained without a formal vote and that the number of votes during his four years in his current position exceed those taken during Richard Crowdis’ 20 years as county manager.
For his part, Edwards said that Ware did not ask him to put her name forward for the assistant county administrator position, which has been vacant since the departure of Scott Addison a couple of months ago.
Edwards was joined in voting in opposition to McCoy by Commissioners Gloria Gaines and Clinton Johnson. Cohilas, along with Commissioners Russell Gray, Anthony Jones and Ed Newsome, voted to renew the county manager’s contract.
“This is not political,” Edwards said. “We have a right to renew or not renew your contract. I am appalled you put Ms. Jawahn’s (name) in there. That was disrespectful. If you have any issues, come to me.
“I think it’s unfair that you have a clerk there to promote, and you won’t promote (her).”
During Edwards’ comments, Cohilas quipped that he should have known that there would be fireworks during what is scheduled to be his last meeting, and at one point he asked Edwards why he was yelling.
The commissioner responded that it was his manner of speaking because he was passionate about the topic.
“Mr. Chairman, you have a right to know: Ms. Jawahn did not ask me to do anything,” Edwards said. “This is why you got a ‘no’ vote, is you allow the county manager to disrespect an employee.”
“I cannot control any man,” Cohilas responded.
Prior to the vote on McCoy’s reappointment, McCoy addressed the commissioners and recounted that after being elected to his first four-year term, he thought the job would be one of dealing with mundane things like potholes and tax issues.
Instead, his two terms in office have included dealing with the aftermath and recovery from a deadly tornado, straight-line winds, Tropical Storm Irma and Hurricane Michael, as well as the devastation of COVID-19.
“In spite of all that, despite the natural disasters, despite dealing with a pandemic … I’ve thought and believed we have very strong people with a strong soul,” he said. “I got to see (that) each commissioner has a heart for his or her district.”