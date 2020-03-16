ALBANY -- The county’s libraries are the latest announced closure of facilities shut down in an effort to slow the spread of the virus that causes the deadly COVID-19 disease.
That decision was among a series of reports given on Monday to the Dougherty County Commission, which also included other efforts to promote “social-distancing” and limit individual’s potential exposure.
For example, the county’s tax-tag office is asking residents to pay property taxes and renew vehicle tags and registrations online.
“Yesterday the Library Board voted to close the library until April 6,” Library Director Pauline Abidde told commissioners. “As of yesterday, 24 library systems in Georgia have closed.”
The library system will waive fines during the closure period, and will continue to provide online services. Books and other items returned to library drop boxes will be quarantined for a week before being placed back on shelves.
“We will continue to provide access to all of our digital resources that are available online,” Abidde said.
Statewide, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has postponed the presidential primary that was scheduled for March 24 to run in conjunction with the May 19 primary races, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson reported.
The county developed a response plan over the weekend with contingencies from having employees whose jobs allow for it to work at home to a complete shutdown of the government.
“We are planning on implementing telecommuting,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “If you are a heavy equipment operator, working from home doesn’t lend itself to your job.”
County staff are evaluating the situation and will keep current conditions in mind in making decisions on implementing the plan.
Large court hearings, including Dougherty County Superior Court jury selection and trials, were postponed last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.