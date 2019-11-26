ALBANY – With space limited in a facility rented by Dougherty County for holding human remains, Coroner Michael Fowler and other officials are looking at constructing a county morgue to handle death cases.
Some of the cases Fowler’s office handles include deaths in which foul play is suspected or in which a patient dies less than 24 hours after entering the hospital.
“We don’t have a morgue to put bodies in,” Fowler said. “We need our own morgue.”
During a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting, County Attorney Spencer Lee said that the county is looking at contracting for another year with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to use space in one of its facilities.
The county has not operated its own morgue in the past, Fowler said.
“They let me use the one at Phoebe North,” he said. “Sometimes they can have too many people. There have been times they ran out of room to place bodies.”
In those instances, bodies are stacked, which is not the ideal situation, Fowler said.
Fowler’s office keeps bodies that are involved in homicide cases for transportation to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensics laboratory, and to hold those bodies afterward until a family makes funeral arrangements.
Bodies may be held for a longer period in storage in instances where the person cannot immediately be identified.
The county has not decided on a location for the new facility.
“We’ve been looking at some land the county already has, but we definitely have not located anything yet,” Fowler said. “We need an engineer to help determine what kind of morgue we need.
“The main thing is eventually going to be to get some plans down. We need to get an architect to help.”
No cost estimate is available for the new morgue facility, and county commissioners have not budgeted for the project, the coroner said.