Dougherty County officials plan tougher enforcement of Covid-19 social distancing measures

ALBANY -- Law enforcement agencies began stricter enforcement of a countywide Covid-19 shelter-in-place order on Wednesday as they investigate numerous reports of violations.
In addition to the threat of citations, local governments also are providing guidance to businesses on how they can safely operate while complying with guidelines put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Yesterday over 250 compliance checks were performed by the sheriff’s office, Dougherty County police and Albany police,” Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said during a Wednesday news conference. “We continue to have a strong presence in the community.”
With officers having to remain at home after being exposed to or sickened by the virus, law enforcement agencies have requested assistance from the state to continue providing services to the community, the sheriff said. The situation has led to jail staff working overtime, with officers in some cases working six days a week, as the sheriff’s office deals with the crisis.
Most individuals and businesses have fully followed guidelines, but there have been exceptions that have included “house parties” attended by a large number of people, the sheriff said.
No citations had been issued in Albany as of Wednesday, but officers will begin making cases against repeat offenders, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said during the news conference.
The order issued in March that includes Albany as well as unincorporated Dougherty County prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people. It also requires that stores that remain open have no more than 50 percent of allowed capacity of people inside and have customers maintain a buffer of at least six feet between themselves and others.
Residents are to remain sheltered at home unless engaged in essential activities such as commuting to and from work or engaged in activities such as shopping for food and medication or for medical appointments. Those who are isolating after testing positive for the virus or are awaiting test results also prohibited from venturing out in public.
As of Wednesday, 35 Dougherty County residents who have died have tested positive for the coronavirus, and there also have been some seven deaths in Lee County as well as fatal cases in other southwest Georgia counties. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said there are six deaths for which he is awaiting test results.
Through noon Wednesday, 685 people for whom Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital took samples have tested positive for the coronavirus, said Dr. Steven Kitchen, the hospital’s chief medical officer. An additional 1,126 patients had negative results returned, and the hospital is waiting on results for more than 1,300 additional people.
Phoebe’s intensive care units have been filled with Covid-19 patients, some of whom are very sick, for a couple of weeks, and the hospital has sent some Covid-19 patients to other hospitals in the state.
More ICU beds is the greatest need of the hospital in the crisis, Kitchen said.
The hospital and state are working to add additional beds to meet the need at the Phoebe North facility -- the former Palmyra Park Hospital -- to expand Phoebe’s capabilities.
The number of cases in the area have not yet peaked, and limiting the transmission of the virus is the main weapon to prevent further straining the medical system.
National health officials have said that deaths in the U.S. could reach 200,000, even if the response from now on is “perfect.”
“It’s going to take everyone being compliant (with guidelines)” to slow the spread, Kitchen said. “It’s being compliant with the measures and strategies that have been proven effective in battling a highly contagious and (deadly) virus like Covid-19.”
The hospital’s staff has been dedicated in walking daily into harm’s way to treat patients, Kitchen said, and recently celebrated a small victory. One patient who had been on a ventilator for days was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.
“They were lining both sides of the hall,” he said. “They were cheering. They were crying. This is an event we hope will be repeated, not just at Phoebe but at facilities all over. We are in a battle; we are in a war, and the enemy is a (dangerous) one. This battle is going to be won by truly enacting every aspect of public health prevention your public officials have appealed to you for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.