ALBANY -- County courts in the state will be allowed to convene grand juries under an order issued on Thursday by the Georgia Supreme Court.
Chief Justice Harold D. Melton extended a statewide order that keeps courtrooms closed for jury trials, but his order will allow chief judges in counties to empanel grand juries to hear cases.
The latest order is the sixth issued since March 14, when Melton halted the convening of trial juries and grand juries due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It extends through Oct. 10.
Individual counties can empanel grand juries “if doing so can be done safely and in compliance with public health guidance based on local conditions,” according to the order.
In order to hold grand jury proceedings, individual chief judges in counties must consult with the district attorney’s office and follow guidelines developed by the Judicial COVID-19 Task Force.
“As explained in the last extension order, this broad prohibition cannot continue, even if the pandemic continues, because our judicial system, and the criminal justice system in particular, must have some capacity to resolve cases by indictment and trial,” Melton said in the order.
“It also should be recognized that there are substantial backlogs of unindicted cases, and due to ongoing public health precautions, these proceedings will not occur at the scale or with the speed they occurred before the pandemic,”
Melton is expected to include permission to resume jury trials in his next order in about a month.
Prior to scheduling cases for trial, chief judges must convene a committee of court system participants to develop detailed guidelines. The committees will develop safe trial guidelines developed by the judicial task force.
Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
