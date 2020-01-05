Dougherty County paramedic recognized for life-saving skills

ALBANY -- Since being employed as a paramedic in 2016, Samantha Figueroa has responded to more than 4,000 calls. But for the Dougherty County lifesaver, a day in July 2019 likely will stand out for the rest of her career.
That was the day Figueroa was confronted with a drowning 3-year-old while attending to a nearby overdose call of a driver found unresponsive in a car with a needle in his arm.
On Friday, the Exchange Club of Albany named Figueroa the Paramedic of the Year during its annual awards for area first responders.
The county has noted an increase in overdose cases, and Figueroa was part of a team treating a 22-year-old who had overdosed on heroin that July day. The unresponsive man was placed on a cardiac monitor with IV access, oxygen and administered Narcan, a drug that counteracts the effects of opioids, according to a news release from the Dougherty County Commission.
“Shortly, he began to come around and speak to Figueroa,” the release said. “While working with this patient, Figueroa encountered someone running up to the ambulance yelling for help. A child had fallen into a pool at a hotel across the street.
“Figueroa’s partner took over the overdose patient, while she, along with APD officers, ran across the street to find a 3-year-old male had fallen into the pool. She began CPR, while APD officers assisted with getting the child to the ambulance. Additional backup ambulances were called.”
The toddler was placed in an ambulance, and paramedics suctioned his airway to remove the water and continued CPR until he was revived.
During that time, Figueroa also monitored the treatment by her partner of the overdose patient while she attended to the 3-year-old child. When additional personnel arrived, she transferred care of the overdose patient to another crew while she continued to treat the 3-year-old.
Both victims survived.
“These victims survived as a direct result of the high level of care and skill knowledge administered by Samantha,” Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen said. “Our department is honored to be selected by the Exchange Club of Albany to recognize one of our staff members each year with this award.”
Since she began working with the department in February 2016, Figueroa has responded to more than 4,197 medical- and trauma-related calls in Albany and Dougherty County.
During 2019, she responded to 1,237 911 emergency medical calls that included 84 automobile accidents, 92 chest pain calls, 107 fall-related calls, 253 general sickness patients, seven gunshot victims, and 694 various medical and trauma-related calls.
Serving as an instructor in several specialized areas of Paramedic Emergency Medical Care, Figueroa is a test evaluator for the National Registry EMT and Paramedic Skills Assessment. She is also a clinical preceptor for EMT-B’s, EMT-A’s and Paramedic students who are still in school. These students ride under the observation of a clinical instructor to gain the necessary hands-on skills of patient care.
“Samantha has become an integral part of Dougherty County EMS and serves the citizens of Albany and Dougherty County with the highest level of medical care treatment,” Allen said.