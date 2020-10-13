ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Police Department is seeking an armed suspect they believe held up two convenience stores over a two-day period this week.
The masked robber took cash from store registers while displaying a handgun on both occasions. Two police officers responding by vehicle to the scene of the Monday robbery collided, but neither was seriously injured.
“They both went to the hospital to be checked out, and both of them are out,” Det. Sgt. Ted Wertz said of the officers. “One of them is a little banged up. I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to keep them out of work for too long.”
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident involving the two police cars.
The officers were responding to a 10 a.m. Monday robbery of the 5400 Newton Road Grab N Go store when they collided on Mock Road.
“It was pretty much the same as the Sunday robbery,” Wertz said. “(The suspect) got in behind the cash register and had the gun in the same way. Nobody was hurt; there was no pointing the gun at anybody.”
Wertz described the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall, perhaps a little bit on the heavy side. In both instances, he was wearing a camouflage jacket, baseball cap and gray sweats.
On Sunday, the suspect robbed the 2522 Sylvester Highway Quick Buys at about 4:30 p.m., Wertz said. No one was injured in that incident, and the robber did not point the weapon at anyone.
The use by the robber of a face mask such as those worn to cover the face to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus is the first police are aware of in the county. On Tuesday police were passing out flyers to stores in the county to help identify the suspect.
“We’ve got some surveillance photos,” Wertz said. “We just want to see if anybody can identify him. Somebody knows who he is.
“He is armed and dangerous and if you come into contact with him, don’t try to take matters into your own hands. Call 911.”
