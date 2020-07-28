ALBANY – Dougherty County recently received a reimbursement check for $2.8 million from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) for the Jan. 22, 2017 tornado disaster in the county. The check is a portion of the $9 million expense the county incurred for the 2017 natural disaster.
In an effort to mitigate debt in borrowing funds for disaster recovery, Dougherty County utilizes funds in the county’s Solid Waste Enterprise Fund. This reimbursement will replenish the Enterprise Fund so that it can be utilized in the future for natural disasters and other unexpected emergency expenses the county could potentially incur.
“I’m proud of the way we manage our expenses in the county to avoid additional burden on our taxpayers,” Chris Cohilas, chairman of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release. “We appreciate GEMA and their coordination of this reimbursement on our behalf with FEMA. This will restore much-needed funds back into our Solid Waste Enterprise Fund for future usage.”
“When a disaster occurs, it’s important that local governments have the resources and support that they need,” GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson said. “The reimbursement will help Dougherty County recover from the event and ensure that the county is prepared for future emergencies.”
