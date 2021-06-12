ALBANY – Dougherty County is one of 14 counties in the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission's Region 10 to be presented with a certificate of recognition as an American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities.
To qualify for this recognition, AARP identifies the community to be one that is safe and secure, has affordable and appropriate housing and transportation options, and supportive community features and services. Additionally, these resources enhance personal independence, allow residents to age in place, and foster residents’ engagement in the community’s civic, economic, and social life.
“Dougherty County is proud to be a part of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “With our rapidly aging population in Dougherty County and around the country, being a part of a network organization working throughout the nation to engage and mobilize communities, share expertise, and deliver technical assistance to the towns, cities, counties, and states, our citizens in Dougherty County will benefit greatly by having these resources available to them through our partners with the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, who will serve as an Advisory Board for this new initiative.”
The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities was established in April of 2012 as an Independent affiliate of the World Health Organization Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities. The recognition is valid through April 12, 2023.
For more information on the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, visit aarp.org.
