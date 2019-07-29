ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission received the proposed projects list and budget for the transportation SPLOST that began collections earlier this month at its work session on Monday.
The collections summary has the total five-year collections at $26.4 million, with monthly collections at $440,000 and quarterly collections at $1.3 million.
"I talked with our finance director, and we feel this is a good estimate," Assistant Dougherty County Administrator Scott Addison said.
The overall project overview is $10 million for road improvements, $3.5 million for alley paving, $3 million for intersection improvements, $1.4 million for sidewalk installations, $500,000 for signage, $7 million for multipurpose trails and $1 million for road striping.
The roadway improvements are expected to come in five phases, with $2 million allocated for each year through Fiscal Year 2023-24. Each phase includes several roads spread throughout the county, with at least two roads from the county's District 6 expected to benefit from each phase.
For alley paving, the design needed to pave 15 existing alleys will cost $200,000. There is $3.2 million in funding dedicated to the design and improvement of 26 existing, open alleys with a combination of crushed asphalt and paving. There are three phases of construction at $1.06 million each. Design and improvement of 11 existing alleys with rock or crushed asphalt has been earmarked for $97,495.20.
Sidewalk installation will cost $140,000 for design, and $1.2 million for contracted installation and repairs. Three phases are planned, taking place in selected areas to increase pedestrian safety, focuses on school zones and heavily-traveled areas where sidewalks are not present.
Possible areas include Weymouth Drive, Antioch Road, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Philema Road, Mock Road, Ramsey Road and Pine Bluff Road.
Road striping will cost $200,000 per event. Funding will be dedicated to restriping 20 percent of arterial roads per event for five events in the unincorporated area of the county in coordination with resurfacing.
Percentages of restriping per district are based on road mileage per district. Forty-nine percent is for District 6, 17 percent is for District 1, 13 percent is for District 2, 3 percent is for District 4 and 18 percent is for District 5.
The multipurpose trail design will cost $699,930, with $6.3 million for development in various locations in Dougherty County projected to be completed in three events, at $2.1 million per event.
Robert Cross Park, the area from Cox Landing Park to Chehaw, Radium Springs Greenspace Park, the Radium Springs Garden Department of Natural Resource property and Putney Park are expected to be among those receiving these allocations.
Signage will be upgraded to meet Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices retro-reflectivity standards. Funding will also be available for specialized safety road sign requests where justified, while countywide signage improvements will be completed as one contracted project.
Intersection improvement funds are to be used to make upgrades, major road improvements and traffic calming expected to be completed in three events at $900,000 per event. The design budget is $300,000, with $2.7 million for upgrades, projects and traffic calming.
At least one intersection in each district, with the exception of District 3, is expected to benefit.
At the end of the presentation, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas requested county staff input on what projects ought to be accelerated.
"We will come back with recommendations for you," County Administrator Michael McCoy said.