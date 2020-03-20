ALBANY -- A shelter-in-place order limiting travel within Dougherty County to essential purposes was enacted Friday in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, which had killed seven people in southwest Georgia as of Friday afternoon.
The order was announced at a Friday news conference with local elected and health officials at which it was noted that more than half of the state’s 13 deaths from the virus have been reported in the Southwest Health District. Five of those deaths have occurred in Dougherty County.
“Dougherty County is a flash point for this virus,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said during remarks at the news conference, at which he and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas discussed the order. “I understand we are asking our citizens and businesses to sacrifice.”
The economic impact will be devastating to some businesses, whose owners are concerned they may be forced to close permanently in the face of an indefinite shutdown, and individuals who live paycheck to paycheck, the mayor said.
The two were working out details of the order, which goes into effect at midnight Friday.
Basically, the order will limit travel by individuals within the county to purposes that include work, shopping for food, medical appointments and caring for a sick loved one.
Restaurants and other retailers can remain open, but a previous order limited restaurants to carryout, curbside service and delivery.
Other businesses will be tasked with limiting occupancy inside their premises to 50 percent of capacity, another change from a previous order, and to request customers keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others while shopping.
Leaders appealed to the public to follow the guidelines, designed to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 cases. Slowing down the spread of the disease is one of the only current weapons against the disease, which is transmitted easily from person to person, and for which there are no effective medications or vaccines.
Slowing transmission rates, it is hoped, will prevent medical facilities and resources from being overwhelmed and help save lives by limiting potential exposure to the most vulnerable segments of the population, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions such as heart and respiratory disease.
“It is real, it is here, it is substantial,” Cohilas said. “It has killed members of our community. It has had a real and present impact.”
While Albany is the hub of the region, Cohilas also asked that residents of other counties restrict travel to and from Dougherty County except when necessary.
Officials expressed concern about a large religious service held in an adjacent county and that people who have COVID-19 symptoms but have not received test results have been going out in public.
“I am calling upon my fellow commissioners in surrounding counties to enact some of the rules and measures adopted by the mayor (Dorough) and myself,” Cohilas said. “I even saw yesterday a massive revival was held on the very border of Lee and Dougherty (counties).”
Earlier in the week, an order by Dougherty County officials prohibited gatherings of groups of 10 or more people that includes church services, weddings, sports and all other events, with the exception of graveside funeral services limited to family members and capped at 10 participants.
Cohilas also announced that a team of investigators from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health will be dispatched to Dougherty County to assist with the crisis.
“They will be working to see why the rate of (infection) in Dougherty County has grown so quickly (and) determine how we can protect our citizens,” he said.
Dr. Charles Ruis, director of the Southwest Regional Health District, announced that additional assistance is coming in the form of expanded collection of test results through a CDC program and a separate initiative to provide quarantine space for the homeless population if needed.
The federal test collection kits will be limited to those ages 65 and older who have symptoms of COVID-19, first responders and health care workers who have had direct contact with patients.
Residents who qualify can access a sample collection site by calling (2290 352-6567 and do not require a doctor’s referral, Ruis said, with plans to have the program up and running by Sunday.
The state’s 13 Covid-19 deaths include five in Dougherty County and one each in Early and Terrell County, he said.
As of the 1 a.m. news conference, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reported by the Phoebe Putney Health System had grown to 57 from 43 the previous day, said Steve Kitchen, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Those cases include two cases from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and one from Phoebe’s facility in Worth County.
On Friday, 27 patients who have tested positive were hospitalized in Albany and 56 were discharged and convalescing at home, Kitchen said.
Phoebe is awaiting results from a little more than 600 test samples provided to laboratories, and officials expect that the number of confirmed cases will grow dramatically as those results come in.
The five deaths of Dougherty County residents include two victims who died over the previous weekend, one at a residence and one at a nursing home, and whose test results were reported by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
